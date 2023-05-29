Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $68.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.31.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Featured Articles

