Poollotto.finance (PLT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.93 Million

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 28th. Poollotto.finance has a total market capitalization of $29.93 million and approximately $139,946.16 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $2.57 or 0.00009100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Poollotto.finance has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s launch date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

