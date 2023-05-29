Playtech (LON:PTEC) Price Target Raised to GBX 697

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 615 ($7.65) to GBX 697 ($8.67) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.58) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Price Performance

PTEC stock opened at GBX 609.50 ($7.58) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 558.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.31. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 360.80 ($4.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 640 ($7.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.24. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,079.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Playtech

In other news, insider Mor Weizer bought 44,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of £275,435 ($342,580.85). 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.