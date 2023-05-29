Pitcairn Co. Sells 57 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

DHR traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.21. 2,802,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,410. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

