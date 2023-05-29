Pitcairn Co. Sells 36,939 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,939 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 12.9% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 1.24% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $129,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.31. 84,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.29. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $201.82 and a 1-year high of $250.64.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

