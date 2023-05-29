Pitcairn Co. Purchases 98,818 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 381.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,818 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co. owned about 0.54% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GWX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,538. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The company has a market cap of $701.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.