Pitcairn Co. Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. 552,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,162. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

