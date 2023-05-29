Pitcairn Co. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

RTX traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,240. The company has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.