Pitcairn Co. Grows Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 99,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 197,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.07. 3,115,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,135. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

