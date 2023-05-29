Pitcairn Co. Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,277 shares of company stock valued at $40,009,794 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

V traded up $1.63 on Monday, reaching $225.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,067,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,388. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $421.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

