Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 30th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGY. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pineapple Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Pineapple Energy in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Pineapple Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pineapple Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 62,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,967. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.59. Pineapple Energy has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pineapple Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy, Inc is focused on local and regional solar, storage, and energy services companies nationwide. The firm’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grass-roots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, including SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, provides homeowners and small businesses with an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services.

