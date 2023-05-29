Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) PT Lowered to $40.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PHR. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of PHR opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 62.71% and a negative return on equity of 52.67%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $35,614.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,959.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $580,608.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $1,195,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

