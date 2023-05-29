Philcoin (PHL) Price Hits $0.0117 on Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Philcoin has a market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $56,673.07 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Philcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

