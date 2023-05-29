PGGM Investments Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,605 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $9,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $415.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

