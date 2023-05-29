PGGM Investments Has $8.39 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,730 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MDLZ stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

