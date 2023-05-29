PGGM Investments Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

