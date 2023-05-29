PGGM Investments Boosts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MPC opened at $108.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MPC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

