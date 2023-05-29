Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin acquired 61,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,113,481.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,214,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,878,000 after buying an additional 320,598 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,919,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,278,000 after buying an additional 1,039,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,735,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after purchasing an additional 220,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,432,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,748,000 after buying an additional 733,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

