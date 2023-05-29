PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.