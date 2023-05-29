Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Pengana International Equities Price Performance
About Pengana International Equities
Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
