Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$50.82.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE PPL opened at C$41.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The firm has a market cap of C$23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.37. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$40.81 and a 52 week high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.30). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7405476 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.668 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.