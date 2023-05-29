Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.23). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 185.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

