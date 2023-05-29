Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405,986 shares during the quarter. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up about 0.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.21% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.11. 1,761,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,171. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

