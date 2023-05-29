Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Increased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 972.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 293,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,935,000 after acquiring an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 122.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,798,000 after acquiring an additional 161,996 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

PKG stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $162.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.75.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also

