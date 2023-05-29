Orchid One Day Volume Hits $760,562.82 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Orchid has a total market cap of $64.69 million and $760,562.82 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0672 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00025965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017504 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,762.47 or 0.99963531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06719584 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $788,958.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars.

