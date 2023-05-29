OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $112.49 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $112.49 million and $19.09 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002907 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00052340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000934 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

