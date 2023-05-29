Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Critical Survey

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.1% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Talis Biomedical and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 4 0 2.67

Volatility & Risk

Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Talis Biomedical has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $4.81 million 2.91 -$113.01 million ($3.65) -0.14 Olink Holding AB (publ) $139.85 million 17.70 -$12.85 million ($0.11) -181.27

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical. Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talis Biomedical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical -3,439.75% -69.08% -54.47% Olink Holding AB (publ) -10.12% -3.45% -3.01%

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Talis Biomedical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. The company is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. It also offers Talis One COVID-19 Test System, which focuses on detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In addition, it develops Talis One assay kit for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A, influenza B, and respiratory syncytial virus. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

