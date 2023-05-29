Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0526 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0526 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $301.10 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.66 or 0.06830785 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00038753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017574 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05274463 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $15,095,693.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

