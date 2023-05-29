Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $300.81 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $300.81 million and approximately $15.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.71 or 0.06795081 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038668 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

