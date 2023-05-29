NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019817 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00025404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,146.91 or 0.99977436 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002286 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

