NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $470.00 at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.73.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $394.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average is $221.10. The firm has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

