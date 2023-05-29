NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $390.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.73.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.10. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $394.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.