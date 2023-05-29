NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $394.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $135,351,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,332,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

