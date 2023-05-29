Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

NTNX opened at $29.47 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,236.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5,179.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,872,000 after purchasing an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

