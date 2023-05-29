NuCypher (NU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,732.86

NuCypher (NU) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000297 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a total market cap of $58.29 million and $10,732.86 worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About NuCypher
NuCypher launched on October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.
Buying and Selling NuCypher
