Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total transaction of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $438.32. The company had a trading volume of 865,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

