Northland Securities Increases Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Price Target to $21.00

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics Stock Up 4.8 %

Photronics stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,259,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 480,125 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $7,652,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Photronics by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 406,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Photronics by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

