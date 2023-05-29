Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Short Interest Update

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 11,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,695,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 988,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 358.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 610,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 207.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 245,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN NAK traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.22. 710,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

