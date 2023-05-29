Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 318391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Niobay Metals Trading Down 11.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15.

Niobay Metals Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mining properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. Its principal asset is the James Bay Project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in the northern Ontario, Canada.

