Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Down 31.1% in May

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the April 30th total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Newcrest Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

NCMGY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 103,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,361. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.37. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.46.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

