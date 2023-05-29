Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.02 on Monday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

