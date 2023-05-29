Needham & Company LLC Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $65.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth $248,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

