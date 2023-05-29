National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Acquired by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 126.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,710. The stock has a market cap of $919.35 million, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.12. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $51.56 and a one year high of $72.22.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at National HealthCare

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.89%.

In related news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III purchased 2,300 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $135,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Articles

