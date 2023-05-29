National Bankshares Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.57.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.32 on Monday, reaching C$39.18. 2,587,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,145,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.38 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The firm has a market cap of C$51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.13.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.