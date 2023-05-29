MUSE ENT NFT Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.28 Million (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. MUSE ENT NFT has a market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $8.98 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.0025309 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

