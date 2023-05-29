M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,697,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 54,716 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $39.48. 35,819,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,137,822. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

