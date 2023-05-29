M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,621,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.52.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.00. 71,910,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,769,461. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

