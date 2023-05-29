Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SLOIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Soitec from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Soitec from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Soitec in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a positive rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.40.

Soitec Stock Down 8.3 %

OTCMKTS SLOIY opened at $75.95 on Thursday. Soitec has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.01.

About Soitec

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials. The company operates through two segments: Electronics, and Royalties and Others Business. The Electronics segment provides services to semiconductor sector, producing and marketing substrates and components. The Others Business segment operates in Solar Energy sector, which also provides financing activities related to the Touwsrivier solar power plant in South Africa, as well as certain ongoing maintenance activities, primarily in Europe and the United States.

