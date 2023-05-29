Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.48) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.61) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance
Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at C$11.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.16. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12 month low of C$11.88 and a 12 month high of C$11.88.
