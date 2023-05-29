Monero Market Capitalization Tops $2.81 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $79.71 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $153.54 or 0.00555082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,661.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.14 or 0.00329483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00066249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00416518 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,285,184 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.